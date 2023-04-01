Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 468 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of KLA by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after buying an additional 183,459 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $4,543,688. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $399.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.28 and its 200 day moving average is $366.99. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

