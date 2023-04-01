Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 20,697 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 644,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,433. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.