Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 199 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.02. The stock had a trading volume of 641,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.