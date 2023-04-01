Norris Perne & French LLP MI Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 97,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,421. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

