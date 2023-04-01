Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $20.68 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 2.0% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $20,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 541,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,280. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

