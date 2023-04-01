Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VUG traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.44. The stock had a trading volume of 699,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,623. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

