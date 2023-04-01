Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

