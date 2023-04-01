Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,003 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.01. 4,793,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

