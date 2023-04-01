NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.81. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

