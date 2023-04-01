NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.08. 10,124,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,360,302. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

