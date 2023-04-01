NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $315.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 208.96%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Young acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,660.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,883.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,300 shares of company stock worth $348,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NewtekOne by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

