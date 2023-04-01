Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Network International Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 10,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,578. Network International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWITY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 450 ($5.53) to GBX 420 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

