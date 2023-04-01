Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.
Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,145. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
