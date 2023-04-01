Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,145. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.