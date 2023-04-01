Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Neogen Trading Up 6.1 %

NEOG stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 80.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 534.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 372,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 129.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 247.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 104,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,594,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

