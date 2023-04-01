Needham & Company LLC Cuts Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target to $1.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 7.10. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 45.25% and a negative net margin of 473.75%. Analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 50,871 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $28,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 744,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,505,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,144,619 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

