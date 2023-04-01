NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00006993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $78.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00062142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018238 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92649674 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $69,880,601.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.