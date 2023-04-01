Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0885 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $19,956.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00153009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039574 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,825,506 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

