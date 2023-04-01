Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

GASNF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

