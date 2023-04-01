Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.4 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %
GASNF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.01.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
