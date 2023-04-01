Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.66. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
