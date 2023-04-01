National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,801 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $115,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.77. 43,393,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,040,516. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.