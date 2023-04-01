National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,555,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 292,092 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Newmont were worth $73,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,832,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,241. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

