National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13,132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.94% of Crown worth $191,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Crown by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 554,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,463. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $129.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 5.62%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

