National Bank of Canada FI Has $87 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 113.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393,259 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.42% of CAE worth $87,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CAE by 4.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. 233,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,539. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAE Profile

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.