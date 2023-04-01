National Bank of Canada FI Has $340.13 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. CGI comprises about 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.66% of CGI worth $340,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $96.42.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

