National Bank of Canada FI Buys 38,819 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,819 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.41. 3,376,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

