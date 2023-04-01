National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 48,935,600 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 23,941.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.46% of Banco Bradesco worth $141,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 33,512,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,193,172. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

