National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 3,846,281 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 180.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846,281 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $709,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 532.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,949,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,250,000 after buying an additional 1,640,832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $109,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after purchasing an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 749,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,037. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.49.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

