Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.89

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003109 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.18 million and approximately $845,857.66 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,526.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00323550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00072543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00545818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.73 or 0.00437228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

