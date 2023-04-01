MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $5.99 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,273,000 after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

