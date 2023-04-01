MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 2,900 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TPR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 2,837,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,628. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Tapestry’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

