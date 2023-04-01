MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 2,710 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

