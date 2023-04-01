MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases New Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1,891.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Waters by 18.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT traded up $4.96 on Friday, reaching $309.63. The company had a trading volume of 318,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.80. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

