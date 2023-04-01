MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $10.25 Million in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,000. PENN Entertainment makes up approximately 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 260.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $45.05.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

