MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 248.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,897,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 in the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.