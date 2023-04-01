MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $975,000 Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,860 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after purchasing an additional 622,449 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,804. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Up 5.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

NYSE TWLO traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,678. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

