MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $701,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.55. 1,117,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

