MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 435,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,000. KeyCorp comprises 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 634.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,592,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,246,696. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

