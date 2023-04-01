MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 500,000 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises 1.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.13% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $73,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,216 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $50.36. 1,273,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

