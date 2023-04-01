MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €239.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €243.00 ($261.29) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTX opened at €230.60 ($247.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 52-week high of €236.20 ($253.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €228.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.19.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

