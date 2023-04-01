M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $157.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

