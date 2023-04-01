MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0033

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $52.05 million and $3.58 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,885,372,888 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

