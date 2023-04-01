Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,098 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.