Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,783 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

WMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 5,821,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

