Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 17 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX stock traded up $19.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.04. 614,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,724. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $706.11 and its 200 day moving average is $655.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

