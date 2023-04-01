Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $146.10. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

