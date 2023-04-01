Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 9,320,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 4,343.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Shopify by 955.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,166,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,503,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788,368. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

