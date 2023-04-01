Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,743,000 after acquiring an additional 117,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,739,000 after buying an additional 111,594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,404,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,912,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,937. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.