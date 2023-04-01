Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 134,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 865,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,675,000 after purchasing an additional 153,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 202,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.28.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.