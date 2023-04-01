Morgan Stanley Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to $42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.19.

NYSE TECK opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

