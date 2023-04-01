Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 178,237.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

